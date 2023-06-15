Johnson deliberately misled lawmakers over lockdown parties - UK committee

The cross-party committee ruled that Johnson, who had resigned as an MP last week, would have been suspended for 90 days

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled members of the British Parliament over his Downing Street parties during Covid lockdown, a UK parliament committee determined on Thursday.

The cross-party committee ruled that Johnson, who had resigned as an MP last week, would have been suspended for 90 days for "repeated contempts (of parliament) and for seeking to undermine the parliamentary process". The committee's long-awaited 106-page report was even more critical than expected, particularly in relation to the sanction it would have recommended, according to AFP.

Johnson on Thursday accused the committee of being "anti-democratic... to bring about what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination". In his resignation statement last Friday, he pre-empted publication of the committee's conclusions, claiming a political stitch-up, even though the body has a majority from his own party.

The "Partygate" scandal saw Johnson and dozens of government officials fined by police for breaking the social distancing laws that the government set the public to curtail the spread of Covid-19. The scandal was one of a number that contributed to Johnson's downfall as prime minister, and led to a ministerial rebellion that forced him to resign last July.