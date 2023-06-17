Greece's largest political party expels lawmaker for migrant boat remark

New Democracy, of former Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, says it expelled Spilios Kriketos, citing hate and racism have no place in the party

The New Democracy (ND) of former Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expelled a right-wing elected member of parliament (MP) from its party, citing racist comments after roughly 78 migrants died at sea.

Spilios Kriketos, the Greek MP, said it was a "tragic" loss of life, including "children", but Greece "cannot tolerate more migrants,” in an online interview. He went on to accuse migrants of being thieves.

The Greek coast guard rescued 104 people from a boat carrying "hundreds" of migrants, in the Ionian Sea, near southern Greece, according to officials, it is continuing to search for survivors, but added, hope of survivors faded "by the minute.”

On Friday, the ND party said its right-wing lawmaker was expelled. "Opinions such as those expressed by Spilios Kriketos have no place in our party," the party said in a statement. It added, "statements of hate and racism are not part of the party's values."

In response to criticism, the party said, "New Democracy implemented a strict but fair immigration policy, keeping the borders but protecting human life and saving thousands of people who were in danger at sea.”

ARIS MESSINIS / AFP Greek Prime Minister and leader of the conservative New Democracy party Kyriakos Mitsotakis gestures as he addresses a speech to his party's supporters during his last pre-election rally ahead of Greece's general elections planned for May 21, with the Acropolis hill in the background, in Athens on May 19, 2023.

Mitsotakis' conservative party scored a thumping win with 40.9 percent of the votes, a 20-point lead ahead of his nearest rival, leftist challenger Alexis Tsipras' Syriza party, which garnered 20.1 percent. This had ND just shy of an outright majority, which the prime minister ran as a campaign promise, saying he would be able to lead the country without political partners, which voters seemed to have positively responded to.