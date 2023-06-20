Estonia becomes first post-Soviet country to legalize same-sex marriage

'We have developed a lot in those 30 years, since we have freed ourselves from the (Soviet) occupation,' says Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas

Estonia's parliament on Tuesday approved a law legalizing same-sex marriage, making it the first post-Soviet country to do so.

The bill passed with 55 votes in favor in the 101-seat parliament. It will come into effect from 2024.

While same-sex is legal in most of the western Europe, the central EU states that used to be under Soviet rule have more conservative legislation.

"My message (to central Europe) is that it's a difficult fight, but marriage and love is something that you have to promote," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who formed the coalition of liberal and social democratic parties after her win in the 2023 election, told Reuters after the vote.

"We have developed a lot in those 30 years, since we have freed ourselves from the (Soviet) occupation. We are equals among same-value countries," she added.

According to the latest poll conducted by the Center for Human Rights, 53 percent of the country’s population support same-sex marriage, compared to 34 percent a decade ago. In the neighboring Baltic states, Latvia and Lithuania, similar same-sex partnership bills are stuck in their parliaments.