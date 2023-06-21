EU announces 11th sanctions package against Russia

As part of the latest package, the EU placed a further 71 individuals and 33 individuals on a visa ban and asset freeze blacklist

The European Union on Wednesday agreed on an 11th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The new measures were approved at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels, Belgium. They are aimed at clamping down on evasion of restrictions already in place.

The bloc has put three Hong Kong-based companies on a list of firms to which the EU restricts exports of sensitive technologies, according to a document seen by AFP.

The EU is seeking to crack down on the re-exportation via third countries to Russia of sensitive technology that can be used on the battlefield, such as microchips. European officials have complained that countries including Turkey, the UAE, and ex-Soviet states in the Caucasus and Central Asia have seen a huge increase in sanctioned goods they import.

Companies in Armenia, Iran, Uzbekistan, and the United Arab Emirates are also on the list of those subject to export restrictions. In a bid to convince third countries to crack down on sensitive tech going to Russia, the EU is establishing a measure that allows it to restrict certain exports to states that don't cooperate. It is also introducing a ban on ships suspected of receiving secretive transfers of Russian oil out at sea from accessing EU ports.

As part of the latest package, the EU placed a further 71 individuals and 33 individuals on a visa ban and asset freeze blacklist. Those include senior Russian military officers, figures linked to the Wagner mercenary group, those involved in mobilizing Russian forces, and state propagandists.