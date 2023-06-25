Iran-linked terrorist attack against Israelis prevented in Cyprus - report

The operation was carried out by Cyprus' intelligence in cooperation with Israeli and American secret services

A terrorist attack against Israelis linked was prevented in Cyprus, media reported on Sunday.

The attack was aimed at killing Jews was plotted by intelligence services linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), local media said. According to sources, the operation to thwart potential assassinations was carried out in cooperation with Cyprus’ intelligence together with Western partners, which reportedly included Israeli and American secret services.

Following the arrest two years ago of an Azeri suspect with a Russian passport who has been acting on behalf of the IRGC, Cyprus’ intelligence was closely monitoring potential threats over the last few months, the report said. The network of terrorists allegedly sent their recruits from territories that are not controlled by Cyprus, which has its northern part occupied by Turkish forces.

Last June, Turkish security forces arrested Iranians suspected of plotting terrorist attacks against Israeli nationals in Istanbul. The detained suspects were allegedly working for an Iranian intelligence cell that planned to kidnap and assassinate Israeli diplomats and tourists visiting or living in Turkey.