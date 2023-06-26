Mitsotakis to be sworn in as Greece PM after landslide election victory

His party gained 40.5 percent of the vote and 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament

Greece's New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be sworn in as prime minister on Monday after a landslide election victory on Sunday.

The center-right politician embarked on his second four-year term after his party gained 40.5 percent of the vote and 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament. This is the widest winning margin in almost 50 years.

Hailing the "strong mandate", Mitsotakis said that "major reforms will proceed rapidly", adding that he had "ambitious" targets for his next four years in power that could "transform" Greece, according to AFP.

Among his pledges is pouring money into Greece's public health system - which was stretched to its limits by the Covid-19 pandemic - and improving railway safety after the deaths of 57 people in a February train collision that was Greece's worst rail disaster. The 55-year-old former McKinsey consultant and Harvard graduate said Sunday that he "constantly strove to improve and learn from my mistakes."

His party’s nearest rival, the left-wing Syriza party of former premier Alexis Tsipras, saw a loss of tens of thousands of voters compared to just a month ago. Tsipras, acknowledging a "serious political defeat", said he was leaving his political fate to the "judgment" of Syriza members.