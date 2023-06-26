Dutch arrest father-daughter duo for funding Hamas with millions

Prosecutors from the Netherlands say the two breached EU sanctions for allegedly sending $5.4 million to the Palestinian terror organization

A father and daughter were arrested in the Netherlands for allegedly funding the Palestinian terror organization Hamas, to the amount of $5.4 million. The prosecutors announced on Monday, according to AFP, that the duo breached EU sanctions.

"The public prosecution service suspects them of having sent money, approximately 5.5 million euros, to groups related to the organisation Hamas", the prosecution service said.

“They are also suspected of participating in a criminal organisation whose purpose is to support Hamas financially,” the Dutch prosecutors added.

On suspicion of “large-scale financing” of Hamas, the two were arrested on June 22. The man, 55, and his daughter, 25, had their business and home searched, as well as their bank account. The public prosecutors said cash was found, and over $818,000 was seized.

The two were caught after a fundraising event for Hamas was announced in newspaper articles. The authorities noted a probe into the unusual transactions and that the alleged terror funders would remain in custody. The prosecutors also said that the father-daughter duo were allegedly involved in another foundation that was sanctioned for sending funds to the terrorist organization.

KHAMENEI.IR/AFP Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran.

After the September 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda terror attacks on America, Hamas was placed on an EU terrorism blacklist along with other terrorist organizations. Its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, met with the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, two Palestinian terrorists affiliated with Hamas killed four Israeli civilians. Nahman Shmuel Mordof was the youngest victim at 17 years old. Elisha Anteman was another teenager of 18. Harel Masoo, 21, was the third patron murdered at a hummus restaurant. Ofer Fairman, 63, was then shot to death at a gas station.