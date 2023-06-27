Russia drops charges against Wagner group over armed rebellion

Russia also said it was preparing to take over military hardware belonging to the Wagner group

Criminal charges against the Wagner mercenary group following the aborted armed mutiny launched by their chief Yevgeny Prigozhin over the weekend were dropped, Russian media reported on Tuesday.

According to the country’s FSB security services, it was closing the case against fighters accused of attempting to topple the country's military leadership.

"The criminal case opened over the armed uprising by the private military company Wagner has been closed," the FSB said in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies.

“During the investigation of the case of the rebellion, it was established that its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime,” the FSB said, despite several military helicopters and planes being shot down by Wagner troops during their “March of justice” on Saturday, reportedly killing 13 servicemen.

Earlier on Monday evening Russia’s President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation saying that Wagner troops are welcome to join the Defense Ministry, or return home to their families. He also mentioned the third option of them “going to Belarus”, which had previously been announced as the deal arranged by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko only for Prigozhin himself.

A jet linked to the mercenary chief landed in Minsk on Tuesday morning. Russia also said that it was preparing to take over military hardware belonging to the Wagner group.

"Preparations are underway for the transfer of heavy military equipment from the private military company Wagner to units of the Russian armed forces," the defense ministry said in a statement online.