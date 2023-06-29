French riot over teenager killed by police, exposing a societal rift

France's President Emmanuel Macron has been trying to calm his nation, amidst protests over the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old shot, during a traffic stop

French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to calm his nation on Thursday. The death of teenager killed by a policeman sparked massive and often violent protests, resulting in 150 arrests. The officer is under investigation for intentional homicide.

"The prosecution considers that the legal conditions for the use of the weapon (by the police officer) are not met", Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache stated, adding that there will be a judicial investigation for intentional homicide.

MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP Pascal Prache, the public prosecutor.

Nahel M., 17, was shot in the chest at point-blank range on Tuesday, with contradictory reports of what led to the incident. Police initially said the teenager was driving at an officer, but a video authenticated by AFP showed a different story.

In the footage, it was possible to see two policemen standing at the driver's side of a yellow hatchback. An officer was pointing his weapon toward the vehicle, steadying his aim by leaning on the windshield. Moments later, the car abruptly drives off.

A law change in 2017 gave officers greater powers to use their weapons, but rights groups and previous protests have put the policy under heavy scrutiny. Last year, 13 people were killed by police after refusing to stop for traffic checks.

A majority of victims, going back to 2017, were black or Arab, according to a list compiled by Reuters. The news agency also revealed that Navel came from a French-Algerian family.

Macron called an early morning crisis meeting of his ministers, and branded the clashes "unjustifiable." He described the events that “have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations, but also schools and town halls... against institutions and the Republic."

"We are sick of being treated like this. This is for Nahel, we are Nahel," two young men were quoted as saying by AFP, calling themselves "Avengers" as they wheeled rubbish bins towards a burning barricade in the capital.

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the 150 arrests and called the violence "intolerable.” He also expressed support for the police, while condemning the hard-left, "shame on those who did not call for calm."

Left-wing Greens party leader Marine Tondelier described the video as “the execution by police of a 17-year-old kid, in France, in 2023, in broad daylight.”