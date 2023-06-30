France is besieged by violence and damage in multiple areas, after the death of 17-year-old Nahel who was killed during a police traffic stop

Despite massive security deployment, France was besieged by violence and damage in multiple areas. French security forces arrested 667 overnight and President Emmanuel Macron scheduled a new crisis meeting Friday, over a policeman killing a teenage driver.

"Last night, our police, gendarmes and firefighters again courageously confronted rare violence. In line with my firm instructions, they made 667 arrests," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1674654855493763072 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

It was the third straight night of protests over the death of 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop. The incident, which was filmed, sparked protests over racial profiling in France's low-income and multiethnic suburbs.

"I don't blame the police, I blame one person: the one who took the life of my son,” Nahel's mother, Mounia, told the France 5 channel, he "saw an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life"

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1674548344528465922 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In the western Paris suburb of Nanterre, where Nahel lived and was killed, a memorial march led by his mother had to be ended by riot police with tear gas, after several cars were set ablaze. Overnight, France deployed around 40,000 security personnel, including their elite tactical units.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1674506530769498134 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Curfews were issued in multiple areas of France. Despite that, cars were torched, shops vandalized and looted, even public buildings like schools and police stations were targeted. During the violent riots, protestors wounded 249 security personnel, the French Interior ministry announced Friday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1674545566536069121 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Elysee Presidential Palace stated that Macron cut short a European Union summit, in Brussels, to convene a second crisis meeting. On Thursday, a French prosecutor said the “legal conditions” were not met for the use of a firearm. The police officer has since been detained and charged with voluntary manslaughter.