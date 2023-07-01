Hundreds arrested in fourth night of protests across France

Paris deployed 45,000 officers backed by light armored vehicles to calm the riots

Over 471 people were arrested overnight as violence and looting continued in a fourth night of protests in France on Saturday after the police shooting of a teenager.

Paris deployed 45,000 officers backed by light armored vehicles to calm the riots sparked by the death of the 17-year-old Nahel on Tuesday. Nevertheless, cases of looting took place on Friday night in Lyon, Marselle and Grenoble. Rioters also burned cars and trash bins.

However, France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said early Saturday morning that the night's violence had been of "much less intensity." He had previously announced an "exceptional" mobilization of police and gendarmes to avoid a fourth consecutive night of riots.

Nahel will be buried on Saturday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre where he lived and was killed. Dozens of police vans were positioned not far from the entrance to the Vieux Pont district of Nanterre, which was the epicenter of the unrest, according to AFP.

Buses and trams, targeted in some of the previous nights' violence, stopped running at 9:00 pm Friday and the sale of large fireworks and inflammable liquids has been banned. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also announced the cancellation of large-scale events across the country. Two concerts by popular singer Mylene Farmer at the Stade de France planned for Friday and Saturday were among the write-offs.

The UN rights office said Friday that the killing of the teen of North African descent was "a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement." A foreign ministry statement dismissed that charge as "totally unfounded".