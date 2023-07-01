Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo welcomed Junnila's resignation saying it was the 'right and only possible decision'

Finland’s economy minister Vilhelm Junnila resigned on Friday after only 10 days in office over Nazi references he made four years ago.

Even though the minister of the nationalist Finns Party apologized for his remarks and survived a no-confidence vote earlier this week, he still decided to step down to protect the government’s reputation, according to BBC.

"I see that it is impossible for me to continue as a minister in a satisfactory way," Junnila said in a statement.

The resignation comes after Finnish media learned that in 2019 the politician addressed a Nationalist Alliance event in Turku where he noted that the local party chairman’s election number was 88, which is known as a neo-Nazis symbol for the “Heil Hitler” greeting. Later that year, Junnila also congratulated another candidate with the same number.

"First of all, congratulations on an excellent election number. I know it is a winning card. This 88 refers, of course, to the two 'H's, but let's not dwell on that," he was quoted as saying.

Junnila issued a statement saying he was "sorry for my actions."

"I hope everyone is clear that I condemn the Holocaust, antisemitism and all antisemitic acts strongly and definitely," he said.

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo welcomed Junnila's resignation saying it was the "right and only possible decision."