EU ‘rejects’ Quran burning in Sweden as Islam leaders call for emergency meeting

'Manifestations of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Europe,' the bloc's statement says

The European Union issued a statement condemning the Quran burning protest in Sweden, calling it “offensive, and disrespectful and a clear act of provocation.”

The EU said it “strongly rejected” the act, which was authorized by Swedish police. The protest was organized by an Iraqi living in Sweden and was held in front of a mosque in Stockholm.

“This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union… Manifestations of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Europe,” the statement said.

It added that the Quran burning was even more offensive as it was carried out at a time when Muslims were celebrating the major holiday of Eid Al-Adha.

“The EU continues to stand up for freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression, abroad and at home. Now is the time to stand together for mutual understanding and respect and to prevent any further escalation,” the EU said.

The statement comes as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has called an emergency meeting of its executive committee to discuss the consequences of the incident. Many Muslim countries in the Middle East and beyond condemned the burning, recalling their ambassadors and summoning the Swedish envoys to their countries for reprimand.