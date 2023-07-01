France riots: WWII Jewish memorial in Paris suburb vandalized

Memorial to the Martyrs of the Deportation and the Resistance is in Nanterre, the Paris suburb where lived the 17-year-old whose death sparked the unrest

French rioters defaced a memorial to Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during unrest in the wake of a fatal police shooting of a teenager in a Paris suburb.

The urban rioting that has rocked France for the last four nights saw several anti-police slogans scrawled on the Mémorial des Martyrs de la Déportation et de la Résistance (Memorial to the Martyrs of the Deportation and the Resistance) in Nanterre, the Paris suburb where the 17-year-old whose death sparked the riots lived and was killed. He is identified only as Nahel.

The memorial is devoted to the 200,000 deported to Nazi concentration and death camps from France during World War II, as well as those French people who fought against the Nazis.

Paris deployed 45,000 officers backed by light armored vehicles to calm the riots. Nevertheless, cases of looting took place on Friday night in Lyon, Marseille and Grenoble. Rioters also burned cars and trash bins.