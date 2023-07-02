Arrests during fifth night of French riots rise to 719

Authorities speak of 'a calmer night' despite number of rioters arrested

French authorities deployed reinforcements to flashpoint cities and had made hundreds of arrests by early Sunday, on the fifth night of unrest sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old who was laid to rest the day before.

Arrests have risen to 719, the interior ministry said Sunday.

Hours earlier the ministry had given a provisional figure of 486 arrests, saying violence seemed to be lessening compared to the previous night when around 1,300 people were taken into custody.

"A calmer night thanks to the resolute action of the security forces," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted early Sunday.