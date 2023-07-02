French mayor’s home ram-raided, set on fire with family inside during riots

An investigation into attempted murder was opened

The home of a Paris suburb mayor was ram-raided and set on fire while his wife and children aged five and seven were asleep inside during a fifth night of riots across France.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Sunday condemned the attack as "particularly shocking," urging tough punishments for the perpetrators.

"We will let no violence get by" unpunished, she said, adding that the perpetrators should be sanctioned with the "utmost severity."

Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of the southern suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses, said his wife and one of their two children were injured as they fled the house in the middle of the night.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / POOL / AFP French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne addresses journalists in front of the Mayor of L'Hay-les-Roses, Vincent Jeanbrun (L), after rioters rammed a vehicle into his house overnight, in L'Hay-les-Roses, south of Paris.

During the attack Jeanbrun himself was at the town hall, which has also been the target of attacks for several nights since the shooting of a 17-year-old teenager by a police officer which sparked the protests.

"At 01:30 a.m., as I was in the town hall just like the two previous nights, people ram-raided my home before starting a fire to torch my house, where my wife and my two young children were sleeping," Jeanbrun said on Twitter.

"While attempting to shield them and fleeing the attackers, my wife and one of my children got hurt," he added.

An investigation into attempted murder was opened. No suspects have been arrested yet.