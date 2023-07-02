Swedish government condemns ‘Islamophobic’ Quran burning

The statement comes after internationlal Islamic Cooperation organization called for collective measures to avoid future Quran burnings

Sweden's government on Sunday condemned this week's burning of a Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque, calling it an "Islamophobic" act, after an international Islamic body called for measures to avoid future burnings.

"The Swedish Government fully understands that the Islamophobic acts committed by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden can be offensive to Muslims. We strongly condemn these acts, which in no way reflect the views of the Swedish government," the foreign ministry said in a statement, according to AFP.

It noted, however, that Sweden had a constitutionally protected freedom of expression.

Earlier on Sunday, the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation called for collective measures to avoid future Quran burnings, days after a copy was torched outside a Stockholm mosque.

The 57-member body met at its Jeddah headquarters to respond to Wednesday's incident in which an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Islamic holy book and set several pages alight. It coincided with the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday and the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, sparking anger across the Muslim world.

The OIC urged member states to "take unified and collective measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents of desecration of copies of the" Quran, according a statement released after the "extraordinary" meeting, as quoted by AFP.