French firefighter dies outside Paris, as national rift widens

Mayors in France calls for anti-riot rallies, in solidarity with an elected official that was attacked amidst the violent unrest after a police killing

During violent riots in France, a fireman died on Monday trying to douse burning cars north of Paris, in the sixth consecutive night of unrest over the police killing of a teenager.

"An investigation is underway" the French Interior Ministry Gerald Darmanin stated, in response to the death of the 24-year-old firefighter, Dorian Damelincourt.

According to AFP, the interior minister did not explicitly use the rioting as the cause of the service member's death. It is likely in an effort not to stoke the unrest further, amidst heightened tensions that have already seen an elected public official’s family attacked in what has been called an attempted assassination.

Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Transport Minister Clement Beaune both also released statements about the incident and offered their condolences. "Last night, while battling multiple fires in Saint-Denis, a young (fire brigade) corporal died," Lecornu said.

"My thoughts go out to the public servants mobilized day and night for a return to calm,” Beaune added.

The interior ministry said police arrested 157 people in the overnight rioting, and in addition to the death, three members of the security forces were wounded.

In response to an attempted assassination during the violent riots, France's mayors called on the public and elected officials to gather at town halls across the country on Monday in a show of mass opposition to violent protests, AFP reported.

"Communes everywhere in France are the scene of serious unrest, which targets republican symbols with extreme violence,” the press release stated.

The death of 17-year-old French-Algerian Nahel, shot by a policeman during a traffic stop, sparked massive and violent protests for over a week. The officer is under investigation for intentional homicide.