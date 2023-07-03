Over $1 million collected for French policeman who shot teenager

Nahel's grandmother said she was 'heartbroken' by the support shown for the policeman

Donations for a French policeman who sparked nationwide riots by shooting a teenager dead topped $1.1 million Monday, while donations to the victim's family only reached about $218,000.

More than 40,000 people have pledged money to the online appeal set up by a far-right media commentator on the Gofundme.com website in support of the policeman who shot the 17-year-old Nahel, sparking nationwide protests.

The teenager’s family is of north African origin. Nahel's grandmother said she was "heartbroken" by the support shown for the policeman.

"He took the life of my grandson. This man must pay, the same as everyone," she told the BFM channel on Sunday. "I have confidence in the justice system. I believe in justice."

Tuesday's shooting during a traffic stop in a suburb west of Paris sparked days of rioting and looting across France. Many right-wing figures have defended the security forces, while those on the left see the death as a consequence of systemic racism in the police.