Belarussian president Alexander Lukashenko claimed on Thursday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, was still in Russia, despite previously stating that he had arrived in Minsk on June 27.

The Wagner group’s deal with the Kremlin, after its aborted uprising in June, was that its leader would move to Belarus and the mercenaries would be absorbed into the army. However, Lukashenko told reporters "as far as Prigozhin is concerned, he is in Saint Petersburg. He is not in Belarus.”

Prigozhin’s last message to the public, released via Telegram on Monday, was a call for support. He did not, however, provide any further information about his future plans or his whereabouts, though his jet was spotted on June 27 at the military airport near Minsk and has apparently flown between Minsk, Moscow and St Petersburg several times.

“Today more than ever we need your support. Thank you for that. I want you to understand that our 'march of justice' was aimed at fighting traitors and mobilizing our society. And I think we have achieved a lot of it,” Prigozhin said.

The Wagner chief’s previous recording was on June 26, claiming he did not plan to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added that there was never any intension for there to be Russian bloodshed, nor for it to be a coup. Instead, he said "the aim of the march was to avoid destruction of Wagner” and to hold top military officials accountable.

According to the country’s FSB security services, it was closing the case against fighters accused of attempting to topple the country's military leadership. “During the investigation of the case of the rebellion, it was established that its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime,” the agency said.