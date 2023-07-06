Car crashes into UK primary school, wounding at least 7 children, 2 adults

A Land Rover drove into a school building in Wimbledon, south-west London; Met Police say 'there have been no arrests' adding it was not 'terror-related'

A car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, south-west London, wounding seven children and two adults. The Met Police said the incident occurred at about 10:00 BST, according to the BBC.

The police gave the number of wounded as two adults and seven children, only being able to say "we await further updates on their conditions.”

"The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests,” the police declared, and that it was not treating the incident as terror-related.

"An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place," the statement concluded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1676887332824154113 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Member of parliament for the area, Stephen Hammond, responded to the incident on Twitter, saying he was “very concerned to hear about the Study Preparatory School at Camp Road this morning.”

Hammond declared “a major incident has been declared and I know all emergency services are on site,” and offered “thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at The Study.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1676898963688132609 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Study Preparatory School is an all-girls institution, for ages 4 to 11, and is located near Wimbledon Common.

"It's extremely distressing and extremely concerning," Hammond told BBC Radio London, "there are a number of casualties."

The British lawmaker described the location as "really quite remote.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1676898369392844800 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Wimbledon and Putney Commons Conservators released an advisory warning, "following an incident at the edge of [Wimbledon] Common on Camp Road, the public are asked to avoid that area of the Commons to allow free access to the emergency services."