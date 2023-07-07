'Nearly 200,000 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of between $147 million-$166 million were seized' in addition to 1000 arrests, British police say

British police said Friday more than 450 people were charged, of nearly 1000 that were arrested. The month-long operation was touted as the UK’s largest ever crackdown on organized crime by the BBC.

"Nearly 200,000 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of between £115-£130 million ($147 million-$166 million) were seized," the police statement said.

The police also described Operation Mille as something "at a scale and pace not seen before" in England and Wales. The cannabis production was used as an easy cash grab for organized crime in the UK, fueling violence as gangs fight for territory, the investigators said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1676952427214569472 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Organised networks involved in cannabis production are also directly linked to an array of other serious criminality such as class A drug importation, modern slavery and wider violence and exploitation," the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for serious organized crime, Steve Jupp, told the media.

"This operation not only successfully disrupted a significant amount of criminal activity, but the intelligence gathered will also help inform future law enforcement activity across the country,” Jupp added.

In addition to the cannabis, officers seized 20 firearms and 57 pounds of cocaine during the arrests. Crimes linked to gang feuds and drugs have shocked the UK and Europe in recent years.

In May, the European Union police agency Europol staged a vast operation against Italy’s most powerful and wealthy mafia, ‘Ndrangheta, which controls the bulk of drugs and weapons flowing into the continent. Over 130 people were detained in the coordinated raids, involving eight European countries plus Brazil and Panama.