Coalition government in Netherlands collapses over immigration dispute

Dutch Prime Minister Rutte says 'it is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy' for asylum seekers in the EU

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tendered on Saturday his resignation to the King of Holland, after the coalition government collapsed Friday night, over "insurmountable" differences on migration to Europe.

"It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy," Rutte told a press conference, after crisis talks between the four coalition parties broke down.

"This evening, we have unfortunately reached the conclusion that the differences are insurmountable,” the Dutch prime minister declared, “for this reason, I will shortly present my written resignation to the king in the name of the whole government."

Rutte, the leader of the center-right VVD party, has been the Netherlands' longest-serving leader, as well as being one of Europe's most experienced politicians, at just 56-years-old. He presented his resignation to King Willem-Alexander on Saturday.

The coalition was the Dutch leaders’ fourth, since rising to the prime minister post in 2010. However, the last group of four parties were divided on many issues, having gotten off to a rough start with a record 271 days of negotiations to build a government.

On Friday, the coalition discussed overcrowded migration centers, and fell out over Rutte's plans to curb the number of immigrants entering the country through a family reunification scheme for asylum seekers. He reportedly demanded that the be capped at 200 per month.

Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, of the center-right Christian Democratic Appeal, said the collapse was "very disappointing, unnecessary and inexplicable to the people of the country."

Rutter said he had the "energy" to stand for a fifth term, but would first take time to "reflect,” according to AFP. Mid-November would be the earliest that elections can be held, the Dutch election commission said.