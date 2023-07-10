Russia’s Putin met with Wagner chief Prigozhin after failed mutiny

The meeting was initiated by Putin and was attended by 35 people, including all Wagner commanders

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the head of the mercenary Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin a few days after his aborted armed mutiny, the Kremlin spokesman confirmed on Monday.

According to Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the meeting took place on June 29 and lasted three hours. The Russian president “gave his assessment of the events of June 24,” when the Wagner group captured several major cities on its way to Moscow in an attempt to overthrow the country’s military leadership before suddenly ending its “march of justice.”

“Putin listened to the explanations of the commanders and offered them further options for employment and combat service. The commanders themselves presented their version of the events. They emphasized that they were staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the supreme commander in chief, and also said that they were ready to continue fighting for their homeland,” Peskov said.

The short-lived revolt of Prigozhin’s forces ended with the deal brokered by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko under which the mercenary chief was pardoned but supposed to flee to Belarus with those of his men who decide not to join the regular Russian army. However, Lukashenko revealed last week that Prigozhin hasn’t arrived in Belarus despite the agreement and was still in Russia.