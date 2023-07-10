Erdogan earlier linked Sweden's membership to Turkey's aspirations to be a part of the European Union

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday agreed to forward Sweden's application to join NATO to his parliament for approval, the alliance's head Jens Stoltenberg said.

After talks in Vilnius with Erdogan and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Stoltenberg said Turkey had agreed to move forward, declaring: "This is a historic day."

"President Erdogan has agreed to forward the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," he said.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said Ankara would only back Sweden's NATO bid in exchange for the European Union resuming membership talks with Turkey. He urged that the same leaders who were blocking Turkey's EU membership wanted him to back Sweden's NATO candidacy, which he previously opposed citing Stockholm’s support for Kurdish militants.

Turkey became an EU candidate country in 1999 and formally launched membership negotiations with the bloc in 2005. However, the talks stalled in 2016 over European concerns about Turkish human rights violations.