Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem made cardinal: Vatican’s message to Israel

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Fitzbala, has been made a cardinal by Pope Francis, a first for a cleric holding this position in the Israeli capital.

This far from trivial decision, announced Monday by the Vatican, sends several messages to Israel. By strengthening the status of the Latin Patriarch, the Pope aims to underline the importance of the Catholic presence in Jerusalem in the context of the growing inter-religious tensions in the holy city, and hopes to give more weight to his representative in order to help solve the problem.

In recent months, numerous incidents against Christians involving Jewish extremists have indeed been recorded, such as spitting or desecration of graves and churches. Just on Monday, three young men were arrested on suspicion of spitting at a priest in the Old Town.

Faced with this situation, the Speaker of the Israeli Parliament (the Knesset), Amir Ohana, met Fitzbala two weeks ago. At this meeting, Ohana strongly condemned the demonstrations of violence against Christian clergy and citizens.

"We are not ready to accept such a situation. We want Christians to feel free and safe here. The State of Israel upholds the values ​​of freedom of religion and worship for all its citizens, and we will ensure that these continue to be preserved," he said.

In an interview with the AP news agency, the Latin Patriarch linked inter-religious tensions to the current right-wing government, which he says encourages extremists.

"These people feel protected, it's as if the political atmosphere now justifies attacks on Christians," he said.

The other objective of promoting Fitzbala to the rank of cardinal is to increase the Vatican's involvement in the region, particularly with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. By announcing that the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem had been made cardinal, Pope Francis also appealed for calming the West Bank tensions.

Finally, the Vatican hopes to advance negotiations for a first economic agreement with Israel, guaranteeing the Catholic Church exemption from property taxes on its assets.

Fitzbala, who has lived in Israel for 20 years, speaks perfect Hebrew and has many ties with Israeli officials. Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem since 2020, he previously held leading positions.