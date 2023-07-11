Leaked documents reveal Putin’s secret train has spa, gym, beauty salon

A full cosmetology center furnished with a massage table and high-end beauty equipment could be seen in leaked images

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s secret armored train has a luxury spa, gym and beauty salon, media learned on Tuesday, after leaked documents revealed pictures of the “sports-health wagon.”

According to CNN, which obtained exclusive documents and photos of Putin’s “ghost train” from the London-based investigations group the Dossier Center, a request for adding new gym equipment to the wagon was filed on August 5, 2022 amid Russian bombings of Ukraine.

“The Transportation Administration has received an appeal about the need to install gym equipment Hoist HD-3800 and Hoist HD-3200 instead of Abductor-Standard and Abductor-Technogym in the sports-health wagon No 021-78630,” a Kremlin official was quoted as writing.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678671692955267073 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier in February, the Dossier Center along with another independent Russian media outlet Project, reported that a network of secret railway lines was built from all the main residences of Putin, who grew more cautious of traveling by plane since the beginning of the Ukraine war and switched to an armored train.

According to reports, the 22-car train has a bedroom and an office but its other contents have remained a state secret. The Dossier Center said the leaked documents came from an insider at a Russian company Zircon responsible for outfitting the cars for the Russian president.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678430621046128645 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Zircon’s brochure for the car No 021-78630, which was completed in 2018, shows a luxurious gym and spa on wheels designed for Putin, according to the report. Further down the car, a full cosmetology center furnished with a massage table and high-end beauty equipment could be seen.

The leaked documents also showed a radio-frequency machine used to enhance the tautness of skin and even a tiled bathroom featuring a full Turkish steam bath and shower.

Despite the documents directly linking the car to officials of Putin’s administration, the Kremlin told CNN that “President Putin does not have such a car in his use or in his ownership.”

According to a former engineer and captain in the Federal Protective Service, which includes the Russian Presidential Security Service, Gleb Karakulov, who fled Russia last year, he started working on Putin’s train in 2014. However, it became frequently used in the second half of 2021 when Moscow was preparing to invade Ukraine.

Karakulov told the Dossier Center that since the beginning of the war, the train has been parked primarily near Putin’s residence in Valdai, a remote area between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

“Our employees were in quarantine specifically for this special train. Since the beginning of the war, guys said that they left somewhere in the direction of Valdai for 40 or even 45 days,” he said.