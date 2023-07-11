Former British PM Boris Johnson welcomes eighth child

Johnson has been married three times and has four children from his second marriage

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie announced on Tuesday the birth of their third child, meaning that the politician became a father for the eighth time.

"Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15 am," Carrie Johnson wrote on Instagram posting a picture of herself holding the baby.

"Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing. We are all very smitten," she added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678746545141809153 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The couple’s first son Wilfred was born in April 2020, while their daughter Romy then arrived in December 2021, while Johnson was still in office. Johnson has been married three times and has four children from his second marriage to the lawyer Marina Wheeler.

He also has another child from an extra-marital affair. In September 2021, before Romy's birth, Johnson confirmed to NBC in an interview that at that time he had six children.

Last month, the 59-year-old politician quit as a Tory lawmaker after MPs ruled that he had lied to parliament over the so-called Partygate scandal. He resigned as the British leader amid a revolt within his ruling Conservatives after a series of scandals last summer.