Zelensky to meet NATO leaders after Ukraine’s membership timeline rebuff

Zelensky will have a separate meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet NATO leaders on Wednesday on the second day of their summit in Lithuania's capital of Vilnius, a day after they rebuffed his call to set a timeline to Ukraine’s membership.

Zelensky will join other world leaders for an inaugural session of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which was established to upgrade relations between Kyiv and the U.S.-led defense alliance. He will also have a separate meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, where arms and ammunition supplies for Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive against the Russian invasion are expected to be discussed.

NATO leaders said on Tuesday that Ukraine cannot join the alliance while the war with Russia continues, adding that Kyiv will receive an invitation “when allies agree and conditions are met." Zelensky expressed his disappointment with NATO’s "absurd" indecisiveness.

Later that day, the president, however, thanked his Western partners for their support.

"Our defense is a top priority, and I am grateful to our partners for their willingness to take new steps," he wrote on Twitter. "More weapons for our warriors, more protection of life for the whole of Ukraine! We will bring new important defense tools to Ukraine."

Earlier on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to supply Ukraine with SCALP long-range cruise missiles, while Germany announced new aid worth $770 million, including two Patriot air defense missile launchers, tanks and fighting vehicles. The U.S., Britain, France and Germany are expected to issue assurances to Ukraine of long-term security support in the form of advanced weaponry, training and other military aid, possibly soon after the summit ends, according to Reuters.