Sexual misconduct scandal plagues BBC, as more allegations arise

London's Metropolitan Police ask that the British public broadcaster suspend its internal investigation, while the law enforcement looks into it

A sexual misconduct scandal involving a high-profile BBC presenter continued into Wednesday, with new allegations from a person in their twenties. Colleagues from the British public broadcaster asked the man to identify himself, after false accusations against others at the organization.

According to the BBC, it received a complaint from a person, saying "threatening messages from the unnamed high-profile figure" were received after meeting on a dating app. The contact started anonymously, before the presenter gave his identity.

The individual told the BBC that although they felt "pressured" to meet the presenter, they never did so. After suggesting in the online chat that the high-profile figure’s identity would be revealed, the complainant claimed to have received "abusive and insult-filled" text messages.

The individual stressed they were intimated because of the presenter's alleged power at the BBC. The messages were authenticated by the British public broadcaster.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678812329113272320 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I know his survival instinct has kicked in... but my God look at the damage to the BBC, look at the damage to his friends, to those falsely accused –- and the longer he leaves it the worse it will be for him," British news star Jeremy Vine said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, London's Metropolitan Police asked the BBC to suspend its investigation into the allegations concerning the presenter, while it determined whether there was sufficient evidence to conduct a criminal investigation.

Carl Court/AFP An undated photo of a police officer walking past a sign outside New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police in London.

The BBC's investigations had been launched earlier this week at the request of the British government, following revelations by a mother accusing the presenter of paying large sums for sexual photos from her teenage child.