Putin says Wagner group ‘doesn’t exist,’ commanders offered ‘employment options’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview on Thursday that the notorious mercenary Wagner group that staged an armed mutiny in June “doesn’t exist.”

The president told Russian Kommersant newspaper that at his meeting with the Wagner leadership just days after the aborted revolt he offered the group’s commanders "several options for employment."

“On the one hand, at a meeting with them, I gave an assessment of what they did on the battlefield, and on the other hand, what they did during the events of June 24. Third, he showed possible options for their future service, including combat use. That's all," said Putin.

He added that "they could all gather in one place and continue to serve," and "nothing would have changed for them."

Asked whether the Wagner group would continue to operate “as a combat unit” Putin replied that the group does not exist, since there is no law on private military organizations in Russia. He had previously said that in the past year alone Wagner mercenaries received over $1 billion from the state budget.

“We don’t have a law on private military organizations! It just doesn't exist. … There is a group, but legally it doesn't exist! This is a separate issue related to real legalization. But this is a question that should be discussed in the State Duma, in the government. It's not an easy question," Putin added.

The three-hour-long meeting between the Russian president and 35 members of the Wagner group, including its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who staged the "march of Justice" to overthrow the Russian army leadership over its alleged mishandling of the Ukraine invasion, took place on June 29, according to the Kremlin. At the time, the Russian president's spokesperson told journalists that he had no information about the whereabouts of the Wagner group and its leader, who was supposed to flee to Belarus under the deal with the country's president Alexander Lukashenko. According to latest reports, Prigozhin still hasn't left Russia, where criminal charges against him were dropped and money confiscated from the Wagner offices during the aborted revolt were returned to him.