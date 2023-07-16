Israel refuses to join U.S. in condemning anti-LGBT legislation in Hungary

Last week, the Hungarian government fined a bookstore owner $36,000 for displaying a comic book in his store that included a same-sex love story

Israel refused to join the United States and 37 other Western countries in criticizing the legislative moves promoted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban against the LGBT community, senior foreign ministry officials said Sunday.

According to Walla, Jerusalem did not want to take part in the initiative against Hungary, which regularly blocks moves against Israel in the European Union. The decision not to join the American resolution condemning Budapest is further evidence of close political ties and mutual interests between the right-wing governments in Israel and Hungary.

In recent months, the Hungarian government has promoted legislation against the LGBT community, such as a ban on the adoption of children by same-sex couples, the imposition of restrictions on the sale or supply of educational materials and literature on the subject of the LGBT community to minors, and a ban on sex education classes in private schools.

Last week, the Hungarian government fined a bookstore owner $36,000 for displaying a comic book in his store that included a same-sex love story. Ahead of the pride parade that took place in Budapest this weekend, the U.S. State Department initiated the publication of a joint statement by the Western countries that will express support for the LGBT community in Hungary and criticize the measures of the Orban government.

Senior officials at the Foreign Ministry stated that American colleagues also contacted Israel and asked to join the resolution. However, the answer from Jerusalem was negative.

"We did not want to take part in an attack against the Hungarian government," a senior official was quoted as saying by Walla.

Israel is almost the only Western country that refused to sign the resolution. Another country that didn’t join the initiative supported by all European countries was Poland, which also takes controversial measures against the LGBT community.

"Israel chose not to join the announcement that attacked the Hungarian government and there were other European countries that did not join,” the foreign ministry officials said, referring to Poland.

However, the Israeli embassy in Hungary issued an independent statement in support of the LGBT community in Hungary.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1679770017607368705 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“On the occasion of Pride Month and on the eve of the Budapest Pride Festival, the Embassy of Israel stands in solidarity with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) communities. The Pride Festival provides an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and achievements of the LGBTQI+ communities,” it said.

“While celebrating, we remember that the struggle for full equality of LGBTQI+ people is not over. We reject any form of violence, hate, oppression, discrimination, or intolerance against the communities and their members. We are proud to have a thriving LGBTQI+ community in Israel that is reaching out in support of the community in Hungary,” it added.