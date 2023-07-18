Europe braces for 'most intense heatwave of the summer'

The scorching heat forced the evacuation of 1,200 children from holiday camps near a popular Greek resort

The world’s fastest-warming continent, Europe braced for the peak of the current heatwave on Tuesday as temperatures in southern countries are reaching 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

The scorching heat forced the evacuation of 1,200 children from holiday camps near a popular Greek resort of Loutraki. Near Athens, emergency services battled wildfires for a second day in several locations. Multiple homes were also burned in the area.

Italians were warned to prepare for "the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time" as temperatures hit a near-record 102 degrees in Rome on Monday.

Italy's islands of Sicily and Sardinia reported a high of 118 degrees Fahrenheit. The previous European temperature record was 120 degrees recorded in Sicily in 2021, according to the UN weather agency.

Spain enjoyed little reprieve, with temperatures of 112.5 degrees reported Monday in the southern town of Jaen. In Cyprus, where temperatures are expected to remain above 104 degrees through Thursday, a 90-year-old man died as a result of heatstroke and three other seniors were hospitalized, health officials said.

Heatstroke alerts had been issued in 32 of Japan's 47 prefectures, mainly in central and southwestern regions. At least 60 people were treated for heatstroke, media reported, including 51 taken to hospital in Tokyo as parts of Asia also suffer from record heatwaves.