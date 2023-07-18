UK government’s debated illegal immigration plan to become law

Over 45,000 migrants arrived on the shores of southeast England on small boats in 2022

The UK government’s controversial Illegal Migration Bill was passed by parliament and now awaits the formality of being signed into law by King Charles III, meaning that migrants arriving by boat will be refused the right to apply for asylum in the UK.

The legislation includes measures to transfer all irregular arrivals to "safe" third countries such as Rwanda to provide a deterrent against illegal migration. Over 45,000 migrants arrived on the shores of southeast England on small boats in 2022.

The Rwanda plan, announced by then-prime minister Boris Johnson last year, was blocked at the last minute by the European Court of Human Rights. Last month, the UK government said it would appeal a judgment by three Court of Appeal judges who ruled that Rwanda could not be considered a safe third country. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he respected the court but "fundamentally" disagreed with the judges' conclusions.

The bill "is at variance with the country's obligations under international human rights and refugee law and will have profound consequences for people in need of international protection," the UN refugee head Filippo Grandi and human rights chief Volker Turk said.

They argued the bill bars people from presenting refugee protection claims, whatever their circumstances, and creates sweeping new detention powers with limited judicial oversight.

"This new legislation significantly erodes the legal framework that has protected so many, exposing refugees to grave risks in breach of international law," Grandi said.

The 1951 Refugee Convention explicitly recognizes that refugees may be compelled to enter a country of asylum irregularly, the two UN officials noted.

"I urge the UK government to renew this commitment to human rights by reversing this law and ensuring that the rights of all migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers are respected, protected and fulfilled, without discrimination," Turk stated.