Muslim billionaire’s plans for London landmark draws criticism in UK

Asif Aziz 'Mr West End' will transform the Trocadero complex into an Islamic-focused community center, in the face of near widespread negative British coverage

A Muslim billionaire nicknamed "Mr West End" was awarded permission to transform part of the famous London landmark Trocadero complex into an Islamic community center with space for 390 worshippers. British media reported on Monday it would be a three-story mosque.

Asif Aziz, a 56 year-old founder and managing director of real estate company Criterion Capital, originally applied to build a 1,000-person capacity mosque, but plans were withdrawn due to negative reactions from local residents.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1681049920965341184 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"A planning application submitted by the Aziz Foundation to convert part of London's Trocadero was approved by the council's planning committee in May 2023," said a council spokesperson.

The Trocadero, located between Picadilly Circus and Soho, was bought by the property magnate for over $287 million in 2005. British media were reporting it as the "Piccadilly Prayer Space" and could open its doors in a few months' time. The Aziz Foundation claimed that the mosque will serve Muslims working in the area, as well as those visiting London as tourists.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1681193327855640577 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The factually incorrect and grossly exaggerated headlines have either suggested that the entire Trocadero building is being converted into a mosque or that a three-storey mosque is being constructed. Both are false,” the Aziz foundation responded in a statement to the highly publicized acquisition.

“While the Centre will provide an area for prayer, it is also anticipated that this development will nurture much needed interfaith dialogue and in turn bring faith communities and community groups together utilising available space,” the statement added.