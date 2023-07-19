Israel to assist firefighting efforts in Greece amid record heatwave

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to send two firefighting aircraft from the Elad Squadron to assist Greece for as much time as necessary

Israel will send aircraft to assist firefighting efforts in Greece as the country is struggling with record temperatures, according to an official statement.

“Huge wildfires have broken out in Greece in the past 24 hours. The Greek Government has requested that Israel dispatch firefighting aircraft,” the statement said, pointing out that Israel “appreciates Greece's contribution to extinguishing wildfires in Israel over the past decade.”

“Following consultations with the National Security Minister, the Defense Minister and the Foreign Minister, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to send two firefighting aircraft from the Elad Squadron to assist Greece for as much time as necessary,” it added.

The aircraft are expected to leave at 06:00 on Thursday.

Two forest fires, fanned by strong winds, were raging to the west of Athens, while another broke out on the tourist island of Rhodes, forcing locals to make painful decisions on whether to flee, according to AFP. With a new wave of heat expected to hit Greece from Thursday, the minister called on the population to be extremely careful to not spark new fires.

Other European countries, as well as the U.S. and parts of Asia, are also battling with extreme weather. Temperatures are reaching 120 degrees Fahrenheit causing fires, evacuations and health concerns.