Large wild cat on the loose in Germany, likely a lioness say the police

A major search was underway south of Berlin, in the state of Brandenburg, for a wild animal that may be a lioness or a tiger

German officials stated on Thursday morning a major search was underway south of Berlin for a wild animal that may be a lioness, or another big such as a tiger. The authorities urged residents in the alert zone not to leave their homes.

"The wild animal could be a lioness," local Brandenburg police said in a message on Twitter, while the alert, issued during the night, initially concerned districts in the southwest of the German capital.

The alert zone was later extended to several communities on the outskirts of Berlin, part of the Brandenburg state that includes the capital city of Germany.

"The wild animal that escaped has not yet been found! Please do not leave your homes," the police updated on Twitter at around 07:30 local time (05:30 GMT). According to the police, it was witnesses who alerted the authorities to the release of a wild animal.

"Around midnight, we received a message that is hard to imagine. Two passers-by saw an animal chasing another," said Brandenburg police spokesman Daniel Keip on RBB radio.

"One was a wild boar and the other was obviously a wild cat, a lioness. The two men also recorded a video on their cell phones, and even experienced police officers had to confirm that it was probably a lioness," said Keip.

The search area, where helicopters were deployed, according to media reports, is around the municipalities of Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf.