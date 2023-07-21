After over a decade in power, the British Tories risk losing to the Labour party in the general election that will likely be held next year

The UK’s ruling Conservative party suffered a massive defeat on Friday, losing two seats and narrowly holding on to a spot formerly held by ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as scandals and high inflation took their toll on Britain’s political landscape.

The heavy defeats signaled the conservative Tory’s vulnerability ahead of next year's likely general election, moreso with the main opposition Labour party enjoying double-digit poll leads. Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak privately briefed his lawmakers to expect the worst, per AFP.

The 43-year-old multi-millionaire, and former finance minister, has struggled to reverse the Conservative party’s decline, after an undying "Partygate" scandal under Johnson. The turnaround has been hindered by the UK’s economic situation, which turned into the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Sunak in particular vowed to voters that he would halve inflation and grow the economy, but made little headway on most of the pledges, and fears continue that the UK will enter a recession. His own favorability among the electorate fell to its lowest level with two-thirds of Britons saying they have an unfavorable view of him, according to YouGov.

The latest by-elections were triggered after Johnson resigned last month, due to a cross-party parliamentary committee concluding he deliberately lied about lockdown-breaking parties during the Covid-19 pandemic. Conservative lawmakers Nigel Adams quit after not receiving a peerage and David Warburton stood down following an admission of cocaine use.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Britain's ex-lawmaker Nigel Adams arriving for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, UK.

The conservative Tories lost a 19,000 majority for Warburton’s seat and a 20,000 for Adams’ constituency. They narrowly kept Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip by 13,965 votes to 13,470.

Labour’s candidate Keir Mather, 25, won with an overwhelming 16,456 lead to 12,295. In his victory speech, he said "for too long Conservatives here and in Westminster have failed us," and accused the government of "negligence and complacency."

The Liberal Democrats’ candidate, Sarah Dyke, won with more than double at 21,187 to 10,179. She said, “we have been let down and taken for granted. This government is too busy being a circus of chaos -- enough is enough."