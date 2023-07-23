Poland opens service center to repair Leopard tanks for Ukraine

The first two Ukrainian tanks have already arrived for repairs

A service center for the repair of Leopard tanks damaged in Ukraine began to operate in Poland, the Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced on Saturday evening.

The first two Ukrainian tanks have already arrived for repairs, according to the minister.

“The repair hub in Gliwice has started operating! The first two Leopards have already arrived from Ukraine to the Bumar plant,” he tweeted.

Earlier in June, German media reported that Berlin and Warsaw couldn’t agree on the maintenance of the tanks, which were deployed to Ukraine after months of hesitation in the Bundestag. The contract between the Polish defense giant PSZ and Germany-based arms manufacturers Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Rheinmetall failed to be sealed.

It is unclear whether the repair center in the southern city of Gliwice was a joint initiative with Germany. Two weeks ago, Rheinmetall announced that it would open a plant for the production of armored vehicles in Ukraine within three months. The company will also train Ukrainian specialists in the maintenance of tanks and other armored vehicles.