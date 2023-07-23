Lukashenko tells Putin Wagner troops 'stress' him, want to go to Poland

Poland is a NATO member, which means that in case of a military conflict, the U.S.-led defense alliance would get involved

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told Russian president Vladimir Putin, who hosted him for talks in St Petersburg on Sunday, that Wagner troops that arrived in Belarus after the aborted mutiny, began to “stress” him because they “want to go to Poland.”

“I tell them, why do you need to go to the West? Well, to go on a tour to Warsaw, to Rzeszow,” Lukashenko told Putin in their first meeting since the Wagner group nearly reached Moscow in their “march of justice” against the Russian Defense Ministry’s leadership, who are failing in the Ukraine war, according to the mercenary group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"I keep them in the center of Belarus, as agreed. I would not like to relocate them there, because their mood is bad," he added.

Lukashenko, who convinced Prigozhin to abort his brief revolt and move his troops to Belarus, also showed Putin a map of the alleged movement of Polish troops along the border near Belarusian western cities of Brest and Grodno. Poland is a NATO member, which means that in case of a military conflict, the U.S.-led defense alliance would get involved.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in turn told Lukashenko that Ukraine's counteroffensive "has failed."

"There is no counteroffensive," Russian news agencies quoted Lukashenko as saying.

To which Putin replied, "there is one, but it has failed."

"We will of course talk about security in our region," Putin told Lukashenko in televised remarks.