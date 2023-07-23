UK opens inquiry into concentration camps on British soil, for first time

Alderney will be the focus of an open academic investigation into Nazi Germany's occupation of the island in the English channel

The UK opened an investigation into the horrors of Nazi concentration camps in Alderney, a tiny Channel Island and British Crown Dependency, which was occupied by the German army during World War II, local media reported on Saturday.

Recent evidence established that the Nazi SS ran two camps at Alderney, where thousands of people, including Russians, Ukrainians, Jews, North Africans and Spanish Republicans, were allegedly taken from occupied regions to work by force.

Eyewitness accounts of the time pointed to a policy of systematic murder and inhumane treatment of prisoners. Eighty years after these tragic events, the British government decided to open its first inquiry into the number of prisoners murdered by the Nazis on the island.

The number of victims has long been disputed, some putting the number between 700 and 1,000, others say many more. Only eight Jews were officially recorded as having died on the island, but the new inquiry will examine claims by researchers that perhaps several thousand people could be buried in mass graves.

“It will be an academic peer review of the numbers of prisoners murdered by the Nazis by brutality, neglect, work or judicial process. No human remains will be disturbed,” the UK’s Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust issues, Lord Eric Pickles, said about the process.

The Channel Islands were the only part of the British Isles occupied by the Nazis. The evacuation of the British population from Alderney enabled the Germans to transform the island into a gigantic forced-labor camp. Although testimonies and material evidence was gathered, none of those responsible for the war crimes committed on the island were brought to justice.

Professor of Conflict Archaeology at Staffordshire University, Caroline Sturdy Colls, used imaging technology to identify the sites of two mass graves on the island. She remained cautious about the number of victims, while speaking to Index on Censorship about the island's dark history.

"It is clear from the many testimonies available and the investigations we have carried out in the camps where the Jews were housed that they were treated appallingly and that the number of dead Jews is probably higher than we know,” Prof. Colls stated.