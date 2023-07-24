Spanish center-right People's Party leader, Alberto Feijoo, says as 'the party that won the most seats, I believe it is my duty to try to form a government'

Spain entered a political gridlock on Monday, after no clear winner emerged from the country’s general election. The predicted victor did indeed win, but the right-wing party failed to garner enough votes to build a governing coalition.

The center-right People's Party (PP) and the far-right Vox won a combined 169 seats, split 136 and 33 respectively. The incumbent Socialists (PSOE) and far-left Sumar won 153, divided 122 and 31 respectively. Both blocs fell short of the 176 seats required for a majority coalition.

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Alberto Feijoo, center, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, gestures to supporters outside the party headquarters following Spain's general election, in Madrid.

The PP will be given the first attempt at putting together enough support in parliament for a prime-ministerial investiture vote, but being tied to the far-right Vox reportedly made it unlikely, according to Reuters, which means the left-wing incumbents could make a comeback.

"As the candidate of the party that won the most seats, I believe it is my duty to try to form a government," PP head Alberto Nunez Feijoo told supporters outside the party headquarters in Madrid, according to AFP.

JAVIER SORIANO / AFP Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist Party (PSOE) candidate for re-election, Pedro Sanchez (2R), greets supporters after the general election in Madrid.

In power for five years, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez' Socialists possessed the upper hand in gaining support for a coalition, particularly from the Basque and Catalan separatist parties, but may face potentially unpalatable demands. An independence referendum could trigger political chaos that was seen in 2017 when Catalonia last tried to break from Spain.

"Spain and all its citizens who voted have been absolutely clear: the backwards-looking bloc that wanted to roll back all the progress we made over the past four years has failed," Sanchez said after the election.