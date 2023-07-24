Two protesters burn Quran in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark’s Copenhagen

Earlier on Saturday, thousands of Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad over the burnings

Two protesters on Monday burned a copy of Islam's holy book in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capital, just days after the previous similar demonstration sparked fury in Muslim countries.

The two men are members of a group called "Danish Patriots." Last week, the group held a similar protest which was livestreamed on Facebook. The organizer of Monday's demonstration in Copenhagen stomped on the holy book and set it alight next to the Iraqi flag on the ground, according to Reuters.

The new burning could lead to a further deterioration of relations between the two countries as protests have raged across Iran and Iraq after Denmark and Sweden allowed the burning of the Quran. On Thursday, protesters in Iraq set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

Earlier on Saturday, thousands of Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad over the burnings. The protest was organized by ruling Iraqi parties and Iran-backed armed groups. The same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that people who burn the Quran should face the "most severe punishment."