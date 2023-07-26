Cargo ship fire kills one sailor, Dutch authorities suspect electric car

The coastguard in the Netherlands say 'all 23 crew members have now been evacuated off the ship' that departed Germany for Port Said in Egypt

A car carrier ship off the Netherlands’ coast was ablaze on Wednesday. According to the Dutch coastguard, one sailor died and several others were injured.

"All 23 crew members have now been evacuated off the ship,” the Dutch coastguard said on its website, adding "the crew tried to put out the fire themselves, but failed. Unfortunately one person died and several others were injured.”

The fire was reported on the Fremantle Highway after midnight (2200 GMT Tuesday), said the rescue personnel in the Netherlands, adding that at the time the ship was about 14.5 nautical miles off the northern Dutch island of Ameland.

Marco van der Caaij / ANP / AFP Coast Guard helicopters involved in the rescue operation on the ship Fremantle Highway are seen on the tarmac at Rotterdam The Hague Airport, the Netherlands, after a fire, which killed at least one sailor

"The blaze is still raging on board," the coastguard said on Wednesday morning, while the local national NOS reported that salvage vessels were trying to put out the blaze and prevent the ship from sinking.

The fire grew at such a pace that it wasn’t safe for specialized firefighters to go on board via helicopter. However, NOS said a tugboat managed to attach a cable, keeping the ablaze ship from drifting and blocking an important sailing route into Germany.

"We are taking into account all scenarios," a coastguard official told NOS, saying the suspected cause of the fire was an electric vehicle, one of some 25 on board.

The massive 18,500-tonne car carrier ship, with 3,000 vehicles on board, was still close to the ecologically sensitive Frisian islands of Ameland, just north of the Dutch mainland. The injured sailors were being treated in nearby towns, after at least seven of whom jumped overboard into the cold North Sea and were rescued from the water, and the rest were airlifted by helicopter.

The Fremantle Highway, a Panamanian-registered car carrier ship, was transporting the vehicles between Bremerhaven in Germany and Port Said in Egypt, according to the marinetraffic.com website.