Six people killed, seven injured in helicopter crash in Siberia

The aircraft hit electrical wires which caused the crash

A helicopter crash in Russia’s Altai Republic killed six people and injured seven others, state media reported on Thursday.

Three of the injured are in critical condition, emergency services said. There were 15 people on board, 12 passengers and three crew members, they later specified.

The MI-8 helicopter caught fire while landing in the Georgian village of Tungur, according to RIA Novosti news agency. The aircraft hit electrical wires which caused the crash, the report said.

The helicopter belonged to the Altai Avia company and was transporting a group of tourists. Videos circulating on social media show people running to the scene of the crash with the aircraft in flames and heavy smoke.

Such incidents had become more common in Russia since the beginning of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In May, two MI-8 military helicopters and SU-34 jet crashed in the Bryansk region. Earlier in October, a military plane crash killed 13 people in the southern town of Yeysk.