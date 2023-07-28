Sweden: Police authorize new request to burn Torah in front of Israeli embassy

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen says 'there must be an end to the threats to harm holy books and Torah books,' adding he will speak to Swedish counterpart

Swedish police approved a new request to set ablaze a Torah book, the Hebrew Bible, in front of the Israeli embassy in Stockholm. Once again raising diplomatic tensions.

“I am appalled by the additional threat to burn a Torah book in Sweden,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday evening.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684636862328041472 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“There must be an end to the threats to harm holy books and Torah books. I will soon speak with the Swedish Foreign Minister and make it clear to him that we expect the Swedish government to prevent such events, which could harm relations between the countries,” Cohen stated.

MAG / Israeli Embassy in Sweden Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (L) and his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Swedish authorities have been strongly criticized over recent months for approving demonstrations to desecrate holy books on several occasions, in particular the Quran. There was a previous occasion, which was later abandoned, to burn a Torah book.

The acts against Islam’s holy book drew the ire of the Muslim world, to the extent that Iraq severed all ties with the Scandinavian country, and Turkey has refused to accept Stockholm into NATO. But Swedish authorities maintain that the burning of holy books falls within the guaranteed freedom of expression.

Earlier in July, the previous request to burn a Torah and a New Testament Bible, in front of Israel’s embassy in Stockholm, was also approved by the police, like all the other requests. The desecration of holy books was condemned by Israeli officials.

“I unequivocally condemn the permission granted in Sweden to burn holy books,” Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said on the previous occasion, “I condemned the burning of the Quran, sacred to Muslims world over, and I am now heartbroken that the same fate awaits a Jewish Bible, the eternal book of the Jewish people."

The activist eventually backed down, arguing that he only wanted to criticize the recent burning of the Quran in Sweden, and not to actually burn any holy book.