Sweden re-examines immigration status of Quran burner

The Swedish migration agency announced on Friday evening that it is re-examining the immigration status of an Iraqi refugee who burnt a copy of Islam’s holy book of Quran sparking anger from the Arab world.

His temporary residency permit, which is set to expire in 2024, is being re-examined after the agency received certain information from the Swedish authorities, according to Reuters.

"It is a statutory measure that is taken when the Swedish migration agency receives such information and it is too early to say anything about the outcome of the case," a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement to Reuters.

Last month, the man burnt the Quran outside of Stockholm's central mosque. He also held a demonstration in front of the Iraqi embassy in July where he was supposed to burn the holy book, but didn’t.

Earlier on Thursday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he is "extremely worried" about the consequences if such demonstrations continue. He told Swedish news agency TT that further requests had been filed with police for permission to hold protests that involve desecration of the Quran.

"If they are granted, we are going to face some days where there is a clear risk of something serious happening. I am extremely worried about what it could lead to," he said.