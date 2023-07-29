Sweden 'concerned' over new wave of applications to burn holy books

'It’s the police that make those decisions. If permits are granted, we face a number of days with the obvious risk of serious things happening'

Swedish police have received several permit applications for the burning of religious texts in the country next week, the European country's prime minister said, adding that he feared this may further ramp up tensions with the Muslim world.

In his first public comments since the start of the Quran burning crisis that has severely strained Stockholm’s ties with Muslim nations, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told local news agency TT he was “extremely concerned” about a new wave of desecrations.

“It’s the police that make those decisions, not me. If permits are granted, we face a number of days with the obvious risk of serious things happening,” Kristersson told TT.

A recent string of public Quran desecrations by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Sweden and in neighboring Denmark has sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries. There was subsequently an application granted to burn the Torah in front of the Israeli embassy.

Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and security service representatives appeared before Swedish Parliament’s foreign affairs committee Thursday to discuss the Quran burning crisis, at the request of the opposition Social Democratic Party.

After the meeting, Billström told TT that the situation was serious but that there was no “quick fix” to cool down the anti-Swedish mood in the Muslim world.

“Our primary and most important task is to protect Swedish interests and the safety of Swedes both here and abroad,” Billström was quoted by TT. “We should take the developments that are now underway very seriously; everyone in our country should do so.”