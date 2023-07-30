Italy signed up to the BRI under a previous government, becoming the only major Western country to have taken such a step

Italy made an "improvised and atrocious" decision when it joined China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) four years ago as it did little to boost exports, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said in an interview published on Sunday.

Crosetto serves in the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has come under pressure to pull Italy out of the trillion-dollar infrastructure investment scheme that Beijing has used to secure influence around the world, mostly in countries with economic difficulties.

Critics, including the US and the US, regard the it as a tool for China to spread influence. Both the EU and the US expressed concern when Italy decided to join the scheme four years ago under a previous government, becoming the only major Western country to have taken such a step.

Crosetto stressed that Italy's present challenge consisted of working out how to get out of the deal without damaging relations with Beijing.

"The issue today is: how to walk back from the BRI without damaging relations with Beijing. Because it is true that China is a competitor, but it is also a partner," the official further added.