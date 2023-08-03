Italian PM sues Placebo’s Brian Molko for calling her ‘fascist’

Meloni’s defense claims that Molko insulted her during a concert in Italy’s Turin last month

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday filed a lawsuit for defamation against the frontman of the British rock band Placebo, Brian Molko.

Meloni’s defense claims that Molko insulted her during a concert in Italy’s Turin last month. The singer spoke Italian in front of a 5,000-strong audience, calling Meloni a “racist,” and a “fascist,” according to La Stampa newspaper.

The local authorities reported Molko to prosecutors, who opened an investigation into the rock star’s outburst for “contempt of the institutions.” According to Italy’s criminal code, anyone who "publicly defames the republic," including its government, parliament and courts, will be punished with a fine ranging from $1,094 to $5,470.

Now the prime minister herself decided to take legal action. Last year, she already took two Italian journalists to court over the use of a specific term in their article. She also sued Italian writer Roberto Saviano for defamation over his critical remarks about her policy on illegal immigrants.